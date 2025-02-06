Bucks Trade Forward Patrick Baldwin to Spurs
A day after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade for Kyle Kuzma, he has been shipped out of Milwaukee and will head to the San Antonio Spurs.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared that Baldwin and cash will be sent to the Spurs.
Baldwin struggled to break through Washington's rotation this season, averaging just 4.6 minutes in 22 appearances.
It's unclear what his role will be with the Spurs, who have playoff aspirations this season.
He was supposed to provide some added depth to the frontcourt in Milwaukee, but he will now do that with the Spurs.
The 22-year-old forward is set to become a free agent this summer after the Wizards declined his $4.42 million team option for the 2025-26 season back in October.
Baldwin is in his third year in the league. He stands at 6-foot-9 and has more of a finesse game revolving offensively in stretching the floor. He played as a rookie with the Golden State Warriors and has spent the last two years of his career in Washington.
This season, he is averaging 2.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.1 assists, and 0.1 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three.
He has only played 91 games in his career, averaging 3.7 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 blocks while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three in 9.0 minutes.
