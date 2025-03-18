Bucks' Damian Lillard Admits There's an Element of NBA He's 'Not Very Good At'
The Milwaukee Bucks are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-29.
This is an identical record to the No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers, and the same amount of wins as the No. 5 seed Detroit Pistons. Things are heating up in the race to the playoffs, to say the least.
After going 6-4 in their last 10 contests, their most recent game — a 121-105 loss to the Western Conference's best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder — saw very few bright spots.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finiished with a 21-point, 10-assist, and 12 rebound trible double, and superstar Damian Lillard scored 19 points with a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe.
Recently, Lillard spoke honestly with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II about an element of the NBA he revealed he needs to improve upon.
This element has nothing to do with what happens on the court.
“I think if there’s one thing that I could point to and say I’m not very good at, I would say it’s being celebrated,” Lillard said. “I think it’s something I need to be better about because I just get uncomfortable about things being all about me. I think part of that is because of how I grew up with so many cousins and siblings and so many people that I’ve always had to share it with. Do things for others. Lift others up. So, that was such a huge emphasis in my childhood, even when I feel like I understand that I might be worthy of it.”
As an NBA superstar, there is a certain time of the game that fans know to be about Lillard, and Lillard alone: Dame Time.
The nickname started from his countless clutch moments over his 13-year career.
Hopefully Lillard can continue to take over games as fans are accustomed to and make more moments about not just his incredible scoring ability, but his knack to do it when the lights shine brightest.
Milwaukee will need every game they can get down the stretch to try and secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.
