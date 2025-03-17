Doc Rivers Says Surgery is Possible For Bucks Crucial Role Player
Milwaukee Bucks backup big man Jericho Sims could require surgery due to a right thumb injury he suffered on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was blunt when asked about Sims on Sunday.
“No. It’s a pretty good injury. Probably decisions will have to be made.”
While it's not certain Sims will require surgery, it is certainly a possibility. After the game, Sims was unclear on whether he would.
"It's to be determined. I'm not sure what direction I'm going or not," Sims said.
Nonetheless, Sims still suited up on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was spotted sporting a brace on his thumb.
His near future is still unclear. In the season thus far, Sims is averaging 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 points, and 0.6 assists per game. He saw an increased role and more minutes after Bobby Portis' suspension.
Sims has only played 13 games for the Bucks this season. He was traded to the Bucks in a four-team deal that featured former Milwaukee star forward Khris Middleton.
The 26-year-old played a limited role with the New York Knicks. In 10.8 minutes of action in 39 games, Sims averaged 1.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks while shooting 60.9 percent from the field.
If the Bucks were to be without Sims for the rest of the seasons or some pieces of time, it could hamper their seeding in the Eastern Conference. As things stand, the Bucks are the No. 4 seed but only have a 0.5-game lead over the No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers and a one-game lead over the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons.
The Bucks are nowhere near out of the woods regarding their seeding. They could fall anywhere between the No. 4 or No. 6 seed. Time will only tell how they could operate without Sims in the lineup.
The Bucks sit with a 38-29 record. They have a 23-12 home record and a 14-17 record on the road.
The former second-round pick out of Texas spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Knicks. Now, Sims is the fourth big in the Bucks rotation.
If Sims is out, they will likely look to Tyler Smith or Pete Nance as options to replace him.
