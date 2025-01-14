Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Update on Surprising Khris Middleton Injury Absence
Veteran former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, now a reserve, will miss Milwaukee's Tuesday game against the Sacramento Kings.
The Bucks are managing their $31.7 million swingman's health this season. The 33-year-old underwent a pair of surgeries, on both his ankles, over the summer, and missed Milwaukee's first 20 games while recuperating.
Read More: Bucks' Khris Middleton Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Kings
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that Bucks head coach Doc Rivers indicated Middleton's absence shouldn't be a major cause of concern, as Milwaukee wanted to rest him for one of the team's back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. Rivers explained that, by resting Middleton Tuesday, the team would effectively maximize his window of rest days.
On Wednesday, the Bucks will face off against the 23-18 Orlando Magic, a better club this year by record than the 19-19 Sacramento Kings — although the Magic have had their own injury woes in 2024-25.
All-Star Magic power forward Paolo Banchero has returned following a two-month absence, but rising star small forward Franz Wagner has also missed extended time with an oblique ailment. His older brother, Orlando backup center Moritz Wagner, is also done for the year with an ACL tear.
The Bucks' best player, meanwhile, has been upgraded just in time for Tuesday's Kings tilt, and will play, after all. Eight-time All-NBA honoree Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a tendinopathy in his right patella.
Read More: Is Giannis Playing vs Kings? Full Bucks Injury Report
Middleton has looked more or less like his old self on offense this year, following the offseason surgeries.
The Bucks initially had Middleton on a strict minutes limit, and were starting presumed backup Taurean Prince ahead of Middleton for the latter's first five games back. Eventually, he was promoted to the team's starting unit, but continued to play under a minutes restriction.
Unfortunately, Middleton's defense appears to have slipped even more from his All-Star prime. The 6-foot-7 vet was recently moved back to the Bucks' bench. This year, he's averaging 12.5 points on .463/.377/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in just 23.6 minutes a night.
It's unclear how much longer Middleton will play off the Bucks' bench for Rivers this year, or if this is a permanent move.
More Bucks:
Bucks Need to Stick with Dominant Starting Lineup
Lou Williams Believes Bucks' Massive Roster Change Makes Them 'Dangerous'
For the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, stay glued to Bucks On SI.