Early season player review for the Milwaukee Bucks: Who has delivered and who can do more?

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a great start to the season. The 2021 champions were expected to have a tough start due to the number of injuries on their roster, most notably to Khris Middleton. But they have jumped dominantly right out of the gate, obtaining the second-best record in the league right now, standing at 10-3, while playing very good basketball.

And the key to that has been the amazing play of 3 players. These 3 stars have dominated in the early season, which is one of the main reasons they have been so good. But at the same time, there is still room for improvement, with one particular rotational player not living up to the mark and needing to step his game up.

The 'Greek Freak' is playing phenomenal basketball and is the main reason for the Bucks' early success. He is playing like he is on a mission, and he is currently the favorite to win MVP. Last season's disappointing exit seems to be on his mind, and he is playing like a beast looking for revenge.

Giannis is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 52.6% shooting, all while being the defensive backbone of the Bucks. The fact he is doing all of this in the absence of his All-Star teammate Khris Middleton makes it just all more impressive. Antetokounmpo is keen on proving his haters wrong, and he has started brilliantly.

The Bucks were worried about where they were gonna get consistent scoring without Khris Middleton. They needed someone to step up, and it was Jrue Holiday who answered the call. He has stepped up his game massively, as he is averaging nearly 20 points and 8 assists a game.

Holiday has been the Bucks' best perimeter defender for years and one of the main reasons the Bucks have the best defensive rating in the NBA. If he continues producing the same way, he will be looking at his first All-Star appearance since 2013.

The Bucks center Brook Lopez is having a renaissance year after a tough injury that sidelined him for most of the last season. He has been the vital clog in the Bucks' defense, providing that much-needed paint presence behind Giannis, while also shooting lights out from deep on the other side of the floor.

Lopez is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in 31 minutes of action. He has improved in three-point shooting and has been aggressive from the start of the season, which has opened up space for the rest of the guys. The Bucks will want Lopez to build on this impressive start to the season.

Honorable mention: Jevon Carter

Jevon Carter is far from the biggest name on the roster, but the gritty 6'1'' point guard has established his place in the starting lineup early in the season. 9.4 points ad 3.3 assists per game don't sound like much, but Carter's effect is felt in other areas of the game, especially on the defensive side of the floor, being the perfect glue guy.

In addition to that, he proved he can put up big numbers, notching a couple of career games in the absence of Milwaukee's biggest stars recently.

Jordan Nwora was expected to take a massive leap this season and become a valuable rotation piece in the guard/wing position. Instead, he has regressed in almost every major statistical category, all while being held scoreless in multiple outings this season.

The Bucks just signed Nwora to a new contract this season, and they are hopeful the 24-year-old will find his rhythm soon and give them a new dimension. Until Middleton returns, any output from that position is worth gold for the Bucks.