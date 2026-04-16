The 2026 NBA Draft is near which means the smell of potential is in the air.

Anything can happen in an NBA offseason; draft picks start to look like potential stars, free agents feel like shiny new toys, while massive trades can drop in the middle of the night that can seismically change the course of the league going forward.

Teams can talk themselves into just about any plan as long as the individual moves that get you there made sense along the way.

While the Milwaukee Bucks would probably be better off holding onto the generational talent who has reignited the city's fan base in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the signs are pointing to a divorce between the two.

With Antetokounmpo wanting to contend for the foreseeable future, and the Bucks unable to deliver that promise in years, it appears Milwaukee and its star are ready to finally hit the big red button to see what they can get for a proven superstar and rebuild a new young core on the fly without having to tank for years to do it.

Here is a 2026 NBA Mock Draft where teams are notified Giannis Antetokounmpo is available the night of the draft:

2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0 – The Giannis Draft Day Deal

Tankathon mock draft | Tankathon mock draft

First, we need our draft order. Twenty spins on the tankathon wheel should do...

The Top-4 picks in the 2026 NBA Mock Draft:



Dallas, Atlanta, Utah, Indiana

The Mavericks win back-to-back #1 overall picks?!



The Hawks end up with a Top-4 pick after the Derik Queen trade?!



The Jazz are becoming regulars at the top of the draft



The Pacers keep their Top-4 pick after the dicey Ivica Zubac trade?!



In the NBA, you never know what's next.

Without further ado, with the #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Mock Draft, the Dallas Mavericks select...

1. Dallas Mavericks – Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas adds the premier potential star guard of the draft in Darryn Peterson to pair with one of the most versatile two-way young wings in the league in Cooper Flagg. While the Mavericks could pair Flagg with any of the top stars, the idea of dynamic scoring guard next to Flagg's versatility proves too much to pass up.

2. Atlanta Hawks – Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks continue to maximize talent, and Cam Boozer oozes talent. Boozer bends the defense just by being on the court. Atlanta adding another do-it-all efficient forward in Boozer next to Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu adds a malleable play-finisher and shot creator they can build around for today and tomorrow.

3. Utah Jazz – AJ Dybantsa | F | BYU

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At this rate, Utah will have a statue of AJ Dybantsa up as its greatest athlete before the end of the decade; after dominating peers as a scorer at the high school and collegiate ranks nearby at Utah Prep and BYU, Utah's NBA team lands a potential face of the franchise. While Dybantsa's talent is off the charts by most athletic tough shotmaking measures, how he progresses as a decision maker could be the swing factor in his development path ranging between star and starter.

4. Indiana Pacers – Caleb Wilson

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the basketball over Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pacers add a big wing tough shot maker potential star prospect whose upside is closer to the top-3 prospects in this draft than the field below him; Caleb Wilson gives Indiana two timelines. Wilson can be the big wing defender of any team's dreams on one end while living up to the hype as a near unguardable individual scorer on the other, who can run up and down with this iteration of the Pacers and potentially be the face of the future ones.

5. Washington Wizards – Kingston Flemings | G | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shoots the ball on Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Flemings remains one of the best guard talents in the draft class, a bonafide point guard pick-and-roll maestro playmaking extraordinaire who can decel, drive, finish, stop and pop for a pull-up jumper on a moment's notice. A potential franchise cornerstone two-way point guard, the Wizards add a marquee talent to their young core, able to learn from a star table-setter in Trae Young while complementing the girth of play-finisher prospects throughout the roster.

6. Brooklyn Nets – Keaton Wagler | G | Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nets are starved for talent, and Keaton Wagler is just that, a walking good-shot creator. Wagler will likely step into the league as a pace-pushing guard who can playmake and pull from three. While there's defensive and athletic concerns at the next level, Wagler's decelerating body control makes him a lot to handle for defenses, and his two-way feel helps him force steals to generate easy buckets for his team.

7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff | G | Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) goes to the basket against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff dominated college basketball as one of its most exciting storylines of the season. While a tough bull dawg scorer who uses strength and athleticism to get to his spots, concerns about his defense and lack of advantage creation are very real. Still, Acuff has outdone his peers as a scorer and assist generator at every level, so while he will likely get buckets at the final level, the question is if he can create enough good offense for his team to outweigh the good chance of negative defense.

8. Memphis Grizzlies – Labaron Philon Jr. | G | Alabama

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) defends Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are looking for their next star guard to replace Ja Morant, and could do just that by adding Labaron Philon. One of the class' best scoring guards who doubles as one of its highest two-way upside bets, Philon showed the ability to do the little things to help his team win as a Freshman last year, before proving high-volume scoring efficiency on and off the ball, with and without the help of a screen, this season for Alabama. Philon is one of the best bets in the draft with legit two-way upside as a future All-D/All-Star level guard.

9. Milwaukee Bucks – Brayden Burries | G | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Adding one of the more complete guards in Brayden Burries gives Milwaukee a player who can help bend today and tomorrow whether they trade Giannis or not. A two-way team-first potential starting guard on any good team, Burries will help any team win basketball games at the next level.

10. Chicago Bulls - Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago is devoid of talent, and Mikel Brown Jr. is one of the most exciting 3pt shooting playmaking point guards in the class. Brown brings immediate must-see TV to Bulls basketball with a guard the offense may be able to build around long term.

11. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg | F | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) cuts down the net after defeating the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With Steph Curry still scoring at dominant powers, the Warriors are looking for help to win next season. Lendeborg may be the most versatile player in the draft, let alone the most win-now ready. After dominating as a big man defender at UAB, and rising up through JUCO, he played on the perimeter at Michigan proving the 3&D versatility that NBA scouts asked for. Flashing his post up scoring, strong rim-finishing, and underrated playmaking on his March Madness title run, Lendeborg will help his next team win as quickly as anyone in the class, and his high-volume 3pt shot staying efficient would take his two-way impact to an incredible level as a secondary creator powerful play-finisher.

Yaxel Lendeborg chose Michigan over 2025 NBA Draft because scouts wanted 3&D Versatility



Now, versatility is his specialty



"235lb, 7'4" wingspan, high-volume 3pt shooter



How many people can you say that about in the world?" - @SBN_Ricky on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 pic.twitter.com/Kb6yq8luEc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 14, 2026

12. OKC Thunder – Nate Ament | F | Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts to score while guarded by Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament offers potential due to his high shot release as a jump shooter, his sound handle to self create and help operate either end of a pick-and-pop, and his size leading one to expect his frame to build out into a plus rebounder and defender. Despite an up and down year at Tennessee, Ament played better as the year went on as SEC competition got tougher, though he didn't exactly complete the year with the best statistical indicators overall. The Thunder can afford to bet on talent and upside with their never-ending roster of winning players.

13. Miami Heat – Christian Anderson | G | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Heat are light on star talent, yet may have landed a point guard of the future in Christian Anderson. Taking over primary creator duties for his team, Anderson showed the full point guard arsenal with a mean pull-up jump shot and anticipation for steals implying two-way feel. Anderson could be a rotation level guard quickly with upside to be a high-end two-way starter.

14. Charlotte Hornets – Thomas Haugh | F | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With the Hornets unlocking their identity of threes and offensive rebounds through players who play five-out and do a little bit of everything, they can further add to that roster with Thomas Haugh in the frontcourt. Haugh is a do-it-all attack-first forward who can dribble, pass, shoot, and score, he hustles hard, he has real two-way winning impact, and he can provide a scoring valve option for Charlotte when things slow down in the halfcourt.

15. Chicago Bulls – Aday Mara | C | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aday Mara might just be the best center in this draft class. While the options lean more guard and wing heavy at the top, the 7'3" Mara provides a stable play-finishing center connector option who can post up, rim-roll, rim protect, rebound, and play drop coverage with special feel for the game as a decision-maker and passer.

NBA Draft Scout Ricky O'Donnell shared on my podcast "Learning Basketball" how Mara was the biggest winner of March Madness, a story he wrote about for SB Nation, after Michigan's title run.

The Biggest Winner from March Madness?



Michigan C, Aday Mara



What is Mara's superpower skill advantage?



How did Edey vs Clingan change the way teams build rosters?



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 w/ @beyondtheRK & @SBN_Ricky pic.twitter.com/pEWy812uWM — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) April 14, 2026

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Chris Cenac Jr. | F | Houston

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Houston Cougars defeated Auburn Tigers 73-72. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Memphis looking to rebuild on the fly around Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Brandon Clarke, and at least two rookies this summer, the Grizzlies could look to complement their young core with a stretch-shooting rebounding-monster who shows post-up scoring versatility, untapped playmaking chops, and a grab-and-go mindset in Chris Cenac Jr. Given some time to fill out into his final form as an NBA player in both strength and feel as the game slows down, a team capitalizing on Cenac's two-way talent could turn him into one of the steals of the draft.

17. Charlotte Hornets – Karim Lopez | F | New Zealand Breakers

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte continues to add to its frontcourt depth with a prospect currently competing in the same NBL league LaMelo Ball was in before the draft, Karim Lopez. The Hornets add another tough forward who shows two-way instincts as a defender and who makes winning plays, hoping to keep adding defensive versatility to the wing around its star scorers, shooters, and offensive rebounding bigs.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder – Dailyn Swain | G/F | Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Thunder retool like no other. Adding Dailyn Swain brings a player with strengths similar to Jalen Williams, but is a prospect still unique in his own right. Swain has shown insane efficiency as a driver, a rare skill for a 6'8" player who can score so efficiently while showing such rapid development from defensive ace to walking bucket. Swain has potential as high as anyone after the Top-4 in this class due to his two-way upside as a strong defender who makes winning plays on both ends for his team, drives to the rack with ease, and flashes scoring efficiency off the dribble.

Why Should NBA Teams Draft 6'7" Wing Dailyn Swain?



"Ideally... a connector piece who's not going to get played off the floor defensively... can hit enough open shots... has enough on-ball juice in late shot clock" - @_MikeRoth



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/Q6YDUnDswj — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 2, 2026

19 San Antonio Spurs – Patrick Ngongba | F/C | Duke (Fake Trade to Bucks)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba is a strong versatile big man defender who should contribute quickly to any situation. He is a winning player who defends hard, protects the rim, switches out onto the perimeter, and can find a role as a play-finisher in the dunker spot, through effort plays, and on the roll as a 65% 2P% finisher over 650 two-point attempts throughout his pre-draft development since 2020.

Wait, what's this?



We have two trades to announce!



The San Antonio Spurs are trading Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Carter Bryant, plus four first rounders – the 19th pick (Patrick Ngongba ), the unprotected 2027 Atlanta 1st, along with two future unprotected firsts in 2029 and 2032 – for the man, the myth, the legend, Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Spurs Fans are reading this and quickly replying with how the front office will demand to keep two of the three players, how they will jedi mind trick Milwaukee into taking Luke Kornet and/or Keldon Johnson instead. That is the art of negotiation, and maybe they would would just that in real life; in this mock draft trade rabbit hole, the Spurs just went all in on Wemby - Giannis - Fox - Castle.



This takes the Spurs top talent up a gear by pairing peak Giannis' downhill gravity with the stretch-shooting rim-protection of rising superstar Victor Wembanyama, while keeping two of its key guards in De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle as arguably the best team in the league immediately.



Milwaukee rebuilds on the fly with a potential star guard blue chip talent in Dylan Harper, two premier young starter level players in Devin Vassell and Carter Bryant, and four 'unprotected' first round picks including the 19th overall pick in this draft. (Pat Ngongba)



In a separate move to help Milwaukee break up the massive Myles Turner contract, the Bucks are attaching a 2026 2nd to Turner to send him to the Chicago Bulls for Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith. Maybe it would cost a first to convince Chicago to take Turner, how many picks it dump Turner's deal is up to the front offices to decide.

After sending out Antetokounmpo and Turner and a 2026 2nd in this Mock Draft, Milwaukee's rebuild on the fly brings back Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Carter Bryant, Pat Ngongba, Pat Williams, Jalen Smith, plus 3 additional unprotected first round picks – providing plenty of swings at real talent.

20. Toronto Raptors – Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) slaps hands with forward Aidan Cammann (52) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As the Toronto Raptors head into the playoffs with their supersized frontcourt of dynamic downhill forwards, an electric guard as a potential source of scoring gravity could take this offense to another level. Enter, Ebuka Okorie, arguably one of the most underrated talents in this draft class. Okorie possesses lightning fast start stop speed, gas pedal body control, masterful handles, and sound two-way feel for the game that he combined into becoming one of the most unstoppable scorers in college hoops. Okorie has star upside as an off-the-dribble scorer who can do anything with the ball in his hands, hold his own on the defensive end, and read the game quickly as a natural point guard.

Ebuka Okorie's 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Case



"Kyrie-esque level handles, crazy angles of finishing... that's the star potential..." - @beyondtheRK



"He pairs all of it (the speed, balance, touch, handles) that makes him such an explosive live ball driver and downhill finisher" -… pic.twitter.com/CkK9BcP8Ll — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) April 9, 2026

21. Detroit Pistons – Bennett Stirtz | G | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz creates good looks for his team out of pick-and-roll like it's his job, and soon it just might be in the NBA. With Detroit leaning heavy on pick-and-roll offense through Cade Cunningham, finding another source of similar shot creation through Stirtz to run second units and help create advantages for the team within the same scheme, let alone create gaps for Cunningham to attack when alongside him, could help the team reach its goals going forward.

22. Atlanta Hawks – Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks for a basket around Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off a Final Four run, Motiejus Krivas showed his toughness and tenacity as a traditional five man ready to rim-roll into the NBA. Krivas protects the rim, plays drop coverage, rebounds hard, and holds his own as a potential defensive anchor who can fill a play-finisher role setting screens, rolling hard, running the floor, and lurking in the dunker spot for alley-oop lobs and putback finishes.

23. Philadelphia 76ers – Allen Graves | PF | Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Analytics pioneer, meeting analytics darling. Knowing Daryl Morey values analytics and impact metrics along with prioritizing stars and targeting potential diamonds in the rough, Allen Graves stands out. Graves' BPM and impact numbers jump off the page, as he crushes stats associated with winning impact and two-way feel like offensive rebounding, three point volume, scoring efficiency, forcing turnovers via steals and blocks without fouling, and assist to turnover ratio. Graves provides a backup power forward/small ball center option to supplement the 76ers core with or without Embiid.

24. New York Knicks – Morez Johnson Jr. | F/C | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As the Knicks find their groove around Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns pick-and-pops, the team could always use more play-finishing and defensive intensity to fill out winning lineups. Morez Johnson Jr. can be that ball of energy who fits in cleanly with New York's tough mentality. Showing off his energetic playstyle in a national title run with Michigan, a bet on Johnson is the Knicks doubling down on perimeter defense of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges who adds a different dynamic offensively as a powerful play-finisher.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Jayden Quaintance | C | Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance is one of the more intriguing defensive talents in the class, with upside as a defensive anchor in the front court and ideally as a a rim-roller on offense. With Luka Doncic able to unlock rim-rollers, the Lakers could target Quaintance for his two-way potential as a dynamic versatile rim-protecting one-man defense who throws down Doncic's lobs in pick-and-roll, transition, and from the dunker spot as a play-finisher near the rim on offense.

26. Denver Nuggets – Cameron Carr | G/F | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr offers real upside due to his explosive athleticism, knockdown shooting, individual scoring talent, two-way impact and rebounding, as a player who makes winning plays on both ends. The Denver Nuggets are perennial contenders who could always use players to convert wide open shots created by league-beating offense orbiting Nikola Jokic; Carr could slide right into starting lineups to space the floor for everyone, bringing two-way impact quickly with legit on-ball potential.

27. Boston Celtics – Hannes Steinbach | F/C | Washington

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) misses a basket while being guarded by Washington forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the second half of their third round game of the Big Ten tournament Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Washington 85-82. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach is the type of two-way team-first player the Boston Celtics covet. Offering an old school approach to the game with modern feel, Steinbach operates as a big power forward or small center connector who can fill different roles for his team, with promise to be a threat from deep.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Braylon Mullins | G | UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After a red-hot run to the National Championship game, Mullins showed off his lethal 3pt shooting, his clutch shot making, and his quick trigger mindset. The Minnesota Timberwolves are desparate for a floor-spacing threat to punish defenses for doubling Anthony Edwards and swarming Julius Randle in the paint, and Mullins can be just the guy to step into those knockout punches.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – Isaiah Evans | G | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans looks like a ready-made pro for Duke. In Cleveland, Evans would be able to attack gaps created by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, while bringing plus defense and immediate winning impact to a team looking to win now. A knockdown 3pt shooter with defensive instincts in Evans could provide a modern 3&D closeout-attacking role for a team whose stars are established.

30. Dallas Mavericks – Amari Allen | F | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Dallas building around Cooper Flagg (and in this scenario, Darryn Peterson) the Mavericks could look to find a winning player at 30 who complements these two going forward, searching for a talent with two-way upside who makes everyone better. Alabama's Amari Allen could be that 3&D wing with good indicators as a 6'8" high-volume 3pt shooter who shows defensive instincts, rebounding strength, and capable scoring creation.