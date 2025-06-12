Emerging West Forward Linked to Bucks Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks will be at the forefront of the offseason. The NBA offseason is only a few weeks away, and it could come as soon as after Game 5, the way things stand in the NBA Finals.
All eyes will be on the Bucks as the future of their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is in question. Although all signs point to the Bucks' superstar returning to Milwaukee; however, he has yet to fully commit to the team.
The likelihood of Antetokounmpo staying is relatively high, but still, anything can and will happen this summer. The Bucks could get a massive package from a handful of teams in an Antetokounmpo trade. One of those teams that can offer a ton is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets not only have a substantial amount of draft capital, but they also possess numerous assets that the Bucks could benefit from. One player who can help them not only in the short term but also in the long term is Rockets guard Amen Thompson. Thompson is coming off his second season in the league, and it was a special one.
He made his mark on the hardwood and especially on the defensive side of the ball. With that being said, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report listed Thompson as a player the Bucks should be interested in.
“But if the Milwaukee Bucks are going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to make the biggest asks imaginable. And if the Rockets are near the goal line on Giannis, would they really scuttle the deal by refusing to include Thompson?
“The Bucks have to get back a hope-inducing cornerstone if they move their two-time MVP. Thompson would fit that bill better than almost anyone. Perhaps just as importantly, he'd allow the Bucks to build an identity around his incomparable defense as they look to their next era.”
Thompson has evolved and will continue to do so in his career. We saw that from his rookie season to his second season, he not only played more games but also saw his numbers improve across the board.
In the season, Thompson averaged 14.1 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks in 69 games. His defensive prowess sis what really stands out, but his offensive game is only going to get better.
If Antetokounmpo wants out, the Bucks should undoubtedly consider the Rockets' approach to acquiring the best possible pieces.
