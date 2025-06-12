Kevin Porter Jr Expected to Opt Out: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have a critical summer ahead of them. There will be a ton on their plate, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo has and will continue to dominate headlines, the Bucks have other things to address.
One of those things will be their key guard, Kevin Porter Jr. Porter is one of the many players on the Bucks roster set to be a free agent and his fate in that regard has been revealed.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Porter is expected to decline his $2.55 million player option for the 2025-26 season and enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.
“Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to decline his $2.55 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources told @hoopshype. Milwaukee hopes to keep him next season, sources said. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists in 19.9 minutes with Milwaukee.”
The expectation for Porter is that he can negotiate with any team and should be highly sought after. While that is the case, the Bucks would love to keep him around, especially considering that Damian Lillard will be out for most, if not all, of next season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.
Porter was solid for the Bucks. In 30 games with the team, he averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 19.9 minutes of action. As for his performance in the playoffs, he was just as good. In five games, Porter averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.
The 25-year-old has had a whirlwind of a career. After being a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had a hard time staying out of trouble off the court.
After spending four years in the NBA with the Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets, he signed with Greek club PAOK for the remainder of the 2024 season. Last offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers signed him to a two-year contract, but he was later traded to Milwaukee.
Porter has proven that he not only belongs in the NBA but can also be a serviceable player for a contender.
