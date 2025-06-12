Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Drama With Comment Aimed at Shams Charania
The Milwaukee Bucks have a critical summer ahead of them. The Bucks have a ton on their plate this offseason, and much of it has to do with their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
There is a chance that we could have seen Antetokounmpo play his last game for the Bucks. However, with the offseason approaching, the chances of Antetokounmpo finding a new team seem to be growing dim.
Antetokounmpo has been vocal on social media, expressing his desire to stay in Milwaukee. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania is singing a different tune in that regard.
According to the NBA insider, Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee remains unclear.
"His status will not be tied to the NBA Draft, it won't be tied to free agency. It's much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August. There's a difference between being open-minded and from what I'm told exploring other options"
However, Antetokounmpo is not having any of it, as he appeared to take a massive shot at Charania.
“Does anyone else miss Woj?!”
It is possible that Antetokounmpo is doing what he can to simmer down the trade rumors regarding him. It appears that he is frustrated with how the media is portraying his image.
The 30-year-old has always been loyal to Milwaukee and the community.
In mid-May, Charania shared how Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade from Milwaukee. Since that news, there has been very little traction for a potential trade happening. Instead, Antetokounmpo has been very active on social media and has shown no signs of wavering in his loyalty to Milwaukee.
While that is the case, Antetokounmpo has been vocal on wanting to compete for a title. The Bucks have not returned to the NBA Finals since 2021, and have yet to reach the conference finals since then.
For the past three seasons, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round. The Bucks have very few assets to improve internally or via trade. Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo appears to be loyal to his team, and time will tell as the offseason approaches.
