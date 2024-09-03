Euro Soccer Pros Imitate Bucks Star Lillard, Celebrate 'Dame Time'
MILWAUKEE — For a second time in the past week, another European soccer pro flattered Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard with a version of the Dame Time celebration.
On Aug. 27, in a La Liga match in Spain, the imitators were Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal. On Aug. 31, in England's Premier League, Aston Villa's Amadou Onana played the part.
Onana scored to break a 0-0 tie with Leicester, then pointed to his wrist — "Dame Time."
The Milwaukee Bucks' X page recorded the Dame flattery for posterity.
Over the course of Lillard's decorated 11-year career, the eight-time All-Star has had numerous clutch moments.
His first "Dame Time" signature came in December 2014 after a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The most recent celebration occurred last January in his first season with the Bucks. Down 142-140 to Sacramento with under five seconds remaining in overtime, Lillard drilled a game-winning fadeaway three at the buzzer.
The only question now is, who's next to acknowledge Dame Time?
