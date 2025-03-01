Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed For Bucks vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks tonight as they try to make it two wins in a row. Milwaukee is coming off a big win over the Denver Nuggets in their last game and the Bucks will be ready for Dallas.
The Mavericks will be without a few key pieces to the team due to injury, giving the Bucks an advantage. One of those players is star big man Anthony Davis who remains out due to an injury he suffered in his debut with Dallas a few weeks ago.
Without Davis in the lineup, the Mavericks are fairly shorthanded in the frontcourt, offering the Bucks a good chance to take advantage. Milwaukee has been playing better of late so this game against the Mavericks offers them a chance to keep pushing forward.
But this team can't overlook Dallas as the Mavericks have been a scrappy team even with all the injuries. Star guard Kyrie Irving can still score with the best of them, giving Dallas a legitimate offensive weapon to use in games.
The Bucks will need to bring their A-game in this contest if they want to make sure that they come away with the big win. Milwaukee is battling for playoff seeding right now and they are currently tied in the standings with the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee holds a record of 33-25 for the year and they sit in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings. If they can get a win here against the Mavericks, it could go a long way in helping things since Indiana lost their last game to the Miami Heat.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have landed on the injury report for this game as well, giving the Bucks a chance of playing without their stars. However, each is listed as probable so Milwaukee should be feeling good about their chances of playing.
