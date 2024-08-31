Former Bucks' Gallinari Remains Hopeful for NBA Contract
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One of the better forwards during a good chunk of the 2010s still remains hopeful of finding a new NBA team despite still remaining as a free agent ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Danilo Gallinari, who played in 17 games with the Milwaukee Bucks a season ago, seems to believe he still has enough left in the tank to make a difference for an NBA organization. The former sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft is coming off arguably his worst season to date.
The 36-year-old forward averaged a career-low 2.8 points on just 17.6 percent from distance over 17 appearances and 9.1 minutes per game. It marked the first season in Gallinari's NBA career since 2009 (excluding his rookie season with the Knicks in 2008-09) in which his scoring average amounted to single-digits.
Gallinari's limited production raised real questions on whether or not he would be better suited to take his talents overseas, similarly to the way his former Bucks' teammate Patrick Beverley did earlier this offseason by signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
However, as it stands right now, the longtime NBA veteran isn't ready to call his NBA journey quits. He's reportedly doing everything he can to further his NBA playing career by at least one more season. According to an interview with 'La Repubblica', the 2008 Italian League MVP is still holding out hope of an NBA return.
"A return to Italy? Not yet," Gallinari said.
"There is still time for [me in] the market, anything can happen at any time. Miami? It's not my time yet, there are other free agents and we'll decide later. It could be anywhere, as long as it's a competitive franchise," said Gallinari.
It will be tough for any NBA franchise to take a flyer on Gallinari when there are plenty of younger players with better health history that can perform at a similar caliber. Even so, Gallinari has the veteran experience to thrive in an NBA locker room, which coaches always seem to find value in.
For now, it seems as if the negatives outweighs the positives of signing an older player like Gallinari. But that could change in due time if an organization still believes a hungry Gallinari could be of some value.
