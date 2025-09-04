Former Bucks Guard Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Part-Owner’ of Team Following Latest Signing
The Milwaukee Bucks are clearly trying whatever they can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. He threatened to ask for a trade this offseason for the first time in his career.
At this point, it looks like Antetokounmpo will be playing in Milwaukee for the entire season. After that, the Bucks might have to make a tough decision in terms of a trade.
One former teammate believes that Antetokounmpo is now pulling all of the strings in the organization after the team's latest signing.
Jeff Teague thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo is pulling the strings for the Bucks
While speaking on his Club 520 Podcast, Teague believes that Antetokounmpo is essentially a part-owner at this point because of the decisions the team is making, mainly re-signing Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
“He (Thanasis) can hoop, though. I ain’t going to never say he can’t hoop though. Like, he deserves it, I mean, he could play in the NBA. Obviously, you see his highlights, but you just wouldn’t think … that. For sure, part-owner.
Teague believes that the only reason the Bucks decided to bring back Thanasis Antetokounmpo is because of Giannis, which is likely true. He hasn't proven much at the NBA level.
If this signing at the end of the bench makes one of the best players in the league stay in Milwaukee, that is a signing that is well worth it in Milwaukee's eyes. The issue is that it is only a one-year deal.
Newest deal could signal Giannis Antetokounmpo will want to leave the Bucks
With that only being a one-year deal, that could signal that Giannis might ask for a trade at the end of the year. It is a situation that the Bucks have to navigate throughout the year.
Teague's point is something that happens all across the NBA. LeBron James essentially ran the Lakers for years. Stephen Curry made sure the Warriors were doing the right thing. Stars run the league.
Antetokounmpo is one of the five best players in the NBA every single year. He is still almost unstoppable when he gets a head of steam driving down the middle of the paint.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3.
