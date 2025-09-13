Former Bucks Rookie of the Year Joins Rival Knicks
Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been well-traveled over the last few years. He was traded by the Pacers to the Celtics after they got Tyrese Haliburton, and that set off a lot of different teams getting Brogdon.
Brogdon was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday in 2023. The next offseason, he was sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Deni Avdija. It seems that no one wants to keep him for an extended period of time.
The former Bucks guard has been trying to find a team that wants to sign him in free agency. He finally has found that team, and it's a Buck rival.
Former Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon signs with the Knicks
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Brogdon has decided to sign a one-year deal with the New York Knicks to come off their bench. He should give them some solid backcourt depth as they try to win a championship.
New York will likely play their bench more minutes than it did last season now that Tom Thibodeau is no longer the head coach. Brogdon helps them with the backup point guard situation.
After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Knicks believe that he has an opportunity to win a championship with the rest of the East being so weak.
Brogdon is 32 years old and clearly has availability issues. His body has broken down to the point that he cannot be counted on as a starter in the NBA anymore. This seems like a good spot for him.
The Bucks should have looked at signing Malcolm Brogdon
Milwaukee should have taken a look at bringing Brogdon back. He would have given the bench some experience, especially since the backcourt isn't very strong.
Brogdon would have pushed Cole Anthony for the backup point guard minutes, which might not have been a bad thing. Milwaukee should have at least kicked the tires on signing him.
How well the point guards play for Milwaukee could determine how good this team is, especially before the trade deadline. The Bucks need someone who can create shots for others.
This past season with the Wizards, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in just 24 games played.
