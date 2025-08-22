Surprise Bucks Player Going Viral For Getting His Own Mural Overseas

KUZMA IN MANILA 🏀🇵🇭



Bumisita sa bansa ang NBA player at Milwaukee Bucks star na si Kyle Kuzma para sa unveiling ng kaniyang mural sa North Compound Tenement sa Punta, Sta. Ana sa Maynila.



📸: Sef Robrigado via Manila PIO/Facebook pic.twitter.com/T9ZQ1KAlXM