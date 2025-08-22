Surprise Bucks Player Going Viral For Getting His Own Mural Overseas
The game of basketball has truly morphed into a global game.
One could say that the rise of Michael Jordan — and later the Dream Team at the 1992 Summer Olympics — took the game to another level. Over the years, a host of American NBA players have made their way overseas for camps, appearances, or event stints playing in foreign leagues.
Names that come to mind with that sort of gravitas include Stephon Marbury and the late Kobe Bryant. Both, ironically enough, built huge followings in China.
Of course, the interest also emanates from non-American players entering the league at a higher rate than ever before. Not only that, but these players are succeeding in a massive way. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Joel Embiid, and Luka Doncic are all emblematic of that premise.
The Philippines also has a massive fandom for the NBA — and most notably the Los Angeles Lakers, given the high concentration of Filipinos living in LA. Ironically enough, one ex-Laker is making some serious waves in the capital of Manila.
Due to the constant effort Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has shown the Filipino people in visiting the country and sharing his experience in the game of basketball, the city has rewarded him with a gigantic basketball court-sized mural in his honor.
Kuzma has reportedly made multiple visits to the country with the aim of growing the game.
Interestingly enough, there's a subsection within the younger generation of NBA players that do boast Filipino heritage. Among them are Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, and New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson.
Kuzma's outreach is significant in several ways. He's giving back to those less fortunate through a game that's given him a considerable amount of wealth and joy.
Secondly, the outreach is a bigger part of a grander narrative. With rumors of the NBA potentially expanding beyond North American soil, the sport of basketball truly is becoming a global game, perhaps only second to soccer in terms of popularity and interest.
It may not be long until a pro team with NBA affiliation is situated in Manila.
