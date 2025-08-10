Former Bucks Star Evicted From Apartment Amid Federal Investigation
A free agent former Milwaukee Bucks starter has been evicted from his apartment while in the midst of an (unrelated) ongoing federal investigation.
Per David Purdum of ESPN.com, former Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley has been sued twice by the landlord in his high-rise Detroit apartment for $21,505 in unpaid rent fees.
The initial case was ultimately rejected in March. After Beasley did not respond to the second case, Michigan's 36th District Court dinged the 6-foot-4 Florida State product with an eviction order for $7,355.
Beasley is in the midst of a federal investigation for allegedly gambling on NBA games. His lawyer in that investigation, Steve Haney, has told Purdum he is unaffiliated with this eviction situation.
Beasley is actually being investigated by the Eastern District of New York for betting on games during his Bucks season.
"An investigation is not a charge," Haney said in the past about Beasley's predicament. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything."
It's been a rough summer for the 28-year-old swingman. After enjoying a hyper-efficient 2023-24 season with Milwaukee and serving as a starter on a veteran's minimum deal, he inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, and quickly blossomed into one of the league's best 3-point shooters.
Across 79 contests (77 starts) with the 49-33 Bucks, Beasley averaged 11.3 points on a .443/.413/.714 slash line, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per bout.
In Detroit, Beasley enjoyed a career year. While playing all 82 games for the 44-38 Pistons, he averaged 16.3 points while slashing .430/.416/.679, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals a night. His 41.6 percent long distance conversion rate arrived on a whopping 9.3 triple tries a night, in just 27.8 minutes per. Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, behind only winner Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics.
Beasley was suddenly poised to possibly triple his annual take this summer with a long-term deal, which Purdum notes was speculated to be in the range of at least a three-year, $42 million agreement. Instead, his NBA career might be over, depending on what happens with this investigation.
