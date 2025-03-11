Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Pacers
Will eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo be available for a critical national game matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday?
Per an NBA injury report this morning, both Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) and fellow nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard (sore right groin) were considered probable to suit up against Indiana. Reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton (left calf strain) and Pete Nance (left ankle sprain) were both questionable to play.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Lose Out on Prime Buyout Market Option
Perpetual Sixth Man of the Year candidate power forward/center Bobby Portis continues to serve out a 25-game suspension, and won't be back until Milwaukee's final regular season contests in April.
While the Pacers have yet to release their own injury report, they did just play last night, so we already have a sense of their health issues at least.
More Milwaukee Bucks:Doc Rivers Slams Bucks 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
During a surprising obliteration against the lowly Chicago Bulls, two-time All-Star Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a right hip flexor strain. Reserve Pacers power forward/center Isaiah Jackson is done for the season with a right Achilles tendon tear, but other than Jackson, no Pacers are officially ruled out.
At 36-27, the Bucks are just a game better than the 35-28 Pacers, and currently occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Both clubs are far below the 41-23 New York Knicks, but seem to have a legitimate shot at nabbing the fourth seed in the conference and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. At 36-29, the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons are lurking, and could have a decent shot at overtaking both squads if they're not careful.
Missing Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly have proven costly for Milwaukee.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Could Go After $12M Guard This Offseason
This year, the 6-foot-11 superstar big man is averaging 30.9 points on 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 59.5 percent shooting from the foul line, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals a night through 51 games.
Per the Bucks, the 2021 Finals MVP will be available, after all — as will Lillard, Connaughton and Nance.
Should Antetokounmpo be at all limited even as he does play, head coach Doc Rivers may have to get creative with his rotations sans both "the Greek Freak" and Portis. Kyle Kuzma may need to play more minutes at the four spot, while Jericho Sims would likely get more run at backup center.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.