Former NBA Veteran Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo Future With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to start their playoff battle against the Indiana Pacers in a rematch from last season. However, Milwaukee is likely to be without star point guard Damian Lillard for the series as he deals with a serious blood clot issue.
This massively hampers the Bucks' chances in the series, but they will do their best to fight. However, another early playoff exit could have drastic consequences on the future of star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the franchise.
Former NBA forward Marcus Morris weighed in on the Bucks during a segment of the ESPN morning show, 'First Take'. Morris questioned whether Antetokounmpo would stay in Milwaukee if the team were to lose in the first round again.
"If I'm Giannis and we don't get past this first round, I think I'm going to sunny sunny sunny Miami. Listen, it's wide open over there and you could start something new, it's a really big market. And then you talk about Dame as well...I'm just not sure if I'm Giannis if I want to continue to keep on trying, he got his one, now is it something new, a new challenge, do I go to a new team? Do I go to a bigger market? I think it will be something to see for sure."
There has been a lot of talk about the future of Antetokounmpo with the Bucks, even coming earlier this season. For now, the star is committed to Milwaukee, but at the end of the day, if they don't win, he could leave.
Antetokounmpo wants to win titles, and if he feels that the Bucks aren't the best place to make that happen, he will depart. The hope is that Milwaukee can keep Antetokounmpo around for his entire career, but that has become a tough thing to do in the modern era.
It remains to be seen what will happen with Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee will need to tread carefully with him. This playoff run could be massive for implications, and they will do what they can to win the series.
