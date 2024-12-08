Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Headline Injury Report For Bucks vs Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their 23rd game of the season on Sunday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Bucks will look to get back above .500 and do so with their best players on the court.
The Bucks will likely have their star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the court after appearing on the injury report. Both Antetokounmpo and Middleton are ruled as probable.
Antetokounmpo found himself on the team's injury report yet again, though he appears on track to suit up for Sunday's clash. He continues to play at a high level, scoring 30 or more points in six of his last seven appearances. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right patella tendinopathy, but it appears not to bother him as much.
Middleton made his 2024-25 season debut on Friday against the Boston Celtics, so he will likely appear on the injury report for some time. On Friday, he logged 23 minutes and recorded 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block off the bench.
Middleton has missed most of the season thus far and has returned from bilateral ankle surgery. The 33-year-old has come a long way, and it may take him some time before he can return to the player we saw before the ankle issues.
The Bucks also have Taurean Prince and MarJon Beauchamp on the injury report, but both are probable.
Prince left early for Friday's contest against the Celtics due to illness. He recorded zero points on one shot attempt, two rebounds, one assist, and one block over nine minutes.
Prince came into Friday's contest listed as questionable due to an illness. He was cleared ahead of tipoff and included in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he did not return for the second half, with Gary Trent entering the starting five coming out of halftime.
It appears that the illness is behind Prince now.
As for Beauchamp, he played through neck spasms against the Celtics on Friday, but now he is working through left hamstring tendinopathy. It doesn't look like he'll be sidelined Sunday.
He has yet to play more than 10 minutes in a game this season, and if Sunday's game remains close, that could continue.
The Bucks have gone 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.
