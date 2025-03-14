Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Could Miss Pacers Rematch
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks standouts Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been downgraded to probable ahead of their Saturday rematch against the Indiana Pacers.
Per the Bucks' X account, two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is now merely probable to play through his strained left calf, while Lillard is also considered probable to suit up as he grapples with a sore right groin.
New addition Kevin Porter Jr., who has been an exciting downhill piece and has even been able to knock down a 3-point jumper or two during his brief tenure with Milwaukee so far, is also probable.
Being probable, in an injury report, usually indicates a high likelihood that a player will become available, although it's always disconcerting when an ailment lingers, the way these injuries have for all three of these players.
Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis continues to fulfill a 25-game suspension, while forward Tyler Smith is questionable with back spasms.
The Bucks and Pacers, who squared off in the first round of the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs (Indiana won in six games, although both Antetokounmpo and Lillard missed multiple games with injuries), most recently played each other on Tuesday, in a nationally televised showdown.
With Indiana trailing by three points in the contest's waning seconds, two-time All-Star Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton salvaged the bout with a mind-boggling four-point play.
Indiana won the clash, 115-114. After dominating the Bucks during the 2023-24 regular season, however, the Pacers' victory earlier this week was just their first this season, in three meetings.
Haliburton finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals. Three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam led Indiana with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard each notched double-doubles of their own in the loss, with Antetokounmpo logging 19 points and 17 rebounds and Lillard scoring 15 points and passing for 11 assists. Bucks center Brook Lopez's 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting led Milwaukee in shooting.
