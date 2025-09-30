Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Stamp of Approval for Bucks’ Big Offseason Move
The Milwaukee Bucks ended up changing things up with their roster in a big way this summer. They decided to waive Damian Lillard and bring in Myles Turner to be their second-best player.
That ended up being the most surprising move that someone made in the offseason. Milwaukee seemingly came out of nowhere to steal Turner from the Pacers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the guy that the Bucks had in mind when they made this big move to sign Turner. He gave his thoughts on the big move during Media Day.
Giannis Antetokounmpo likes that the Bucks signed Myles Turner
While speaking to the media, Antetokounmpo gave a glowing endorsement of what the Bucks did this offseason with the roster, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
"He's one of the bigs that we can fit so well together. He's one of the best bigs in the league....So, I'm very excited for him. I think that was an incredible move."
Antetokounmpo has faced off against Turner 20 times in the last two seasons between the regular season and the postseason, and Turner has lit the Bucks up.
He has to like that Turner brings a solid 3-point shot and some rim protection at a higher rate than Brook Lopez gave them. He's younger than Lopez, so it's a massive upgrade at center.
The Bucks believe that Turner fits perfectly next to Antetokounmpo because of that skill set. He will have a lot of pressure put on him to perform immediately, though.
The Bucks are pinning a lot their hopes on Myles Turner
Turner is being brought in to be the second-best player for the Bucks, a role that he hasn't occupied before. When he was in Indiana, he was never counted on that much.
Antetokounmpo clearly has faith in him to accomplish that. He loves that Turner is the prototypical 3-and-D center, which should free him up to do what he does best.
If Turner ends up stepping up in his new role, the Bucks have a real shot to make noise in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference.
Last season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
