Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs 76ers
After dropping four straight games following the indefinite loss of nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to a right calf deep vein thrombosis (blood clot), the Milwaukee Bucks managed to right the ship a bit, beating the Bradley Beal-less Phoenix Suns 133-123 on Tuesday to get back in the winners' circle.
Now, the team has another opportunity to demolish a lottery-bound squad in the Philadelphia 76ers.
But which Bucks players will be available as the season wanes?
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Lillard remains out, as do reserve big men Bobby Portis Jr. and Jericho Sims. Portis is in the midst of a 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy, while Sims is recuperating from a right thumb UCL sprain.
Guard AJ Green is questionable to play through a right AC joint sprain. The Bucks' best player, nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, is considered probable to play through his lingering left foot sprain.
The 6-foot-11 superstar big man, in his age-30 season, is on the cusp of likely another top-five MVP voting finish and probably another All-NBA First Team honor — if he can appear in just three more games for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo has played 62 contests for Milwaukee so far. The 41-34 team has seven more matchups on its slate before the end of the 2024-25 regular season. End-of-year awards like All-NBA teams, All-Defensive teams, and other honors now are tied to whether a player suits up for at least 65 contests, a mark that may be a bit too generous.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons has been advocating for a while on his must-listen show "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that the league revisit the current rules, and think about knocking the games-played tally to a far more achievable 60.
"The bigger question to me is this 65-game minimum, which I just don't like. I like the spirit of it. ... 60 seems fine to me. 65 was aggressive," Simmons opined last year.
Simmons elaborated on his bigger point, highlighting the fact that minor health issues could cost players All-NBA inclusion — and with it, occasionally, major money that the league's CBA has tied into All-NBA appearances (this is not an issue for Antetokounmpo, already an eight-time All-NBA honoree, including last year).
"So, you sprain your ankle for weeks, then you have one other thing, and you're just not an All-NBA player anymore?" Simmons wondered. "I appreciated the spirit behind it, but it seems a little unfair if it's gonna cost somebody $40 million because he was having an awesome year, and he pulled his hamstring."
In those 62 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points on 60.2 percent shooting from the field and 61.1 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
