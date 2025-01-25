Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Clippers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers later tonight and could be without a few key players for the game. Milwaukee has listed star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable for the game as he deals with a right patella tendinopathy.
Milwaukee has also listed forward Khris Middleton as probable for this game.
Having Antetokounmpo for this game should make a world of difference for the Bucks. While it's still possible for him to be ruled out later on today, Milwaukee should probably have their star forward in this contest.
Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level all season and firmly is in the discussion to win the award this year. For the season, he is averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Alongside star guard Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo has helped the Bucks become one of the better teams in the NBA. They have all the tools to win the title this season but will need to stay consistent throughout the remainder of the year.
Milwaukee could be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline as they look to improve the roster before the postseason. This could see the Bucks making a splash move and parting with a big piece to the rotation.
It remains to be seen how active the Bucks will be at the trade deadline but they are heavily rumored to make a move. Milwaukee could give themselves a boost as they try to compete with the other elite teams in the East.
Milwaukee enters this game on a five-game win streak and will be looking to keep the winning going strong. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games overall and will look to take down Los Angeles on the road.
After a very slow start to the season, Milwaukee has fully bounced back and now sits in fourth place within the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks hold a record of 25-17 entering this game and will continue to push forward in the conference.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Viewed as Team to Help Facilitate Massive Jimmy Butler Trade: Report
Bucks Notes: Zach LaVine Trade Interest, Middleton Could Be Moved, Deadline Hopes
Bucks Now 'Open' To Moving Khris Middleton Before Trade Deadline: Report
Bucks Reportedly Looking For 'Impact' Type Player Ahead of Trade Deadline
Bucks' Bobby Portis Viewed as Strong Trade Piece Ahead of Deadline
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.