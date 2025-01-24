Bucks' Bobby Portis Viewed as Strong Trade Piece Ahead of Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to be one of the hottest teams in basketball. They have won eight of their last nine games and look like the title contender that they thought they would be.
Even so, the Bucks might be interested in making some moves prior to the trade deadline passing. They have some players that are of interest to other teams that they can use as pieces of a big trade.
One of those players that other teams are interested in is Bobby Portis. Portis is a fan favorite and a key player off the bench for them.
Portis is seen as a player that other teams would love to have. He is someone that other teams value for his play and his leadership.
According to The Athletic, multiple teams could be interested in Portis. He is viewed as one of the top candidates to get traded at the deadline.
Portis fits a lot of different teams because he isn't someone who needs to have a lot of plays drawn up for him in order for him to be effective. He plays hard, gets rebounds, and can score at all three levels.
All of those reasons are also why the Bucks would want to keep Portis. It's likely that they only part with him unless it's part of a trade for a star player.
Portis isn't too expensive either, which makes him even more attractive to other teams. He only makes $12.5 million, which makes it the perfect contract to send out as part of a larger deal.
That's one of the biggest reasons why pundits think that Portis could be on the move. Still, he has been effective off the bench and has been one of the reasons why the Bucks are on this run.
If Milwaukee does decide to part ways with Portis, it will be for a win-now player who will likely be in the starting lineup. Otherwise, Portis will likely stay put for the rest of the season.
