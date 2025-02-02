Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday for their 47th game of the season.
More Bucks: Bucks Reportedly Remain 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Bulls Star Zach LaVine
The Bucks will look for their 27th win of the season and their 17th win in front of their home crowd.
Milwaukee has a ton of players on the injury report, including their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has been a familiar fixture on the injury report, and for this matchup, he is listed as probable due to an ongoing knee issue.
Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing against the Grizzlies on Sunday. The superstar big man is coming off an impressive performance Friday against the Spurs, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and a block.
The Bucks superstar has played more times than he has not this season. He will likely be on the court for this primetime matchup.
For the season, Antetokounmpo has been his spectacular self. In 40 games this season, the 30-year-old superstar is averaging 31.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 34.9 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo will likely play in his 41st game of the year and 17th consecutive game. The last time he missed a game was on Dec. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday, but it won't be easy as they host the 32-16 Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be without three key players: Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr., and Cam Spencer.
Nonetheless, the Bucks are favorites in this matchup with a -3.5 spread.
Milwaukee will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bucks face Memphis.
The Bucks have gone 17-7 at home. Milwaukee averages 114.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.
Memphis has gone 12-11 away from home. They are third in the NBA with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Santi Aldama, who averages 5.3.
The Bucks have been mediocre in their last 10 games, recording a 6-4 record while averaging 120.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.1 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.
The Grizzlies have been hot, recording an 8-2 record while averaging 124.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.4 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.
More Bucks: Bucks Pursuit of All-Star Reportedly Hinges on Another Blockbuster Deal Being Made
Bucks' Bobby Portis Being Linked to West Contender Ahead of Trade Deadline
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.