Bucks Pursuit of All-Star Reportedly Hinges on Another Blockbuster Deal Being Made
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to make a real push to land an All-Star caliber player ahead of the NBA trade deadline expiring this year. Milwaukee has been linked to a few names but one in particular has stood out.
That would be Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. LaVine would fit in nicely around the two stars of the Bucks and the interest could see Milwaukee be active in trying to land him.
However, it seems that the pursuit of LaVine could hinge on another deal going down around the NBA. According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, a potential deal of LaVine could happen only if Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler gets traded.
"A source reiterated to the Sun-Times that Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas has remained busy talking with the Warriors and Suns, monitoring where they stand in the Butler trade talks with the Heat. There’s growing momentum that if Butler goes to one or the other, that could open up talks with the Bulls (21-28) about LaVine or, at a lesser cap hit, Vucevic."
While it remains to be seen what the Bucks will do, they hold real interest in adding another star. LaVine would likely fit them well and could give this team more firepower ahead of the postseason.
LaVine is great on the offensive end of the floor and could pair with Damian Lillard to create one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Teams would have a hard time trying to defend Milwaukee with these two plus Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee has some work to do before the trade deadline ends but it seems that they could make a splash. This team is in the business of winning titles and they seem to be looking into whatever they can to make sure that they give themselves the best chance this season.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6 and Milwaukee has less than a week to figure it all out.
