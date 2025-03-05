Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Mavericks

Injury Report - March 5 vs. Dallas



Out:

Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)

Nance (Left Ankle Sprain)

Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Trent Jr. (Right Knee Soreness)



Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)

Kuzma (Right Ankle Sprain)

Lillard (Left Eye Contusion)