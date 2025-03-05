Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second night of a back-to-back.
The Bucks will look to capture their 36th win in the season and their eighth win in their last nine games. Milwaukee has appeared to find its groove, especially after the All-Star break.
They are rolling, and they'll look to continue that against Dallas. This matchup will be the second and final of the season between the two. The Bucks will look to sweep the season series, and they will likely do so with their best player on the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Although the 30-year-old superstar is on the injury report, he is listed as probable and will likely play and start for the Bucks.
After recording a triple-double in Tuesday's win against the Hawks, Antetokounmpo will likely be back on the floor against Dallas on Wednesday. Over the last seven games, the superstar big man averaged 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.
Milwaukee took on Dallas on the road on Saturday, and the Greek Freak was fantastic. He recorded a team-high 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks in 32 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo has looked like an MVP favorite in the season, averaging 30.8 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 60.4 percent from the field in 48 games and 34.1 minutes.
His numbers against the Mavericks are stellar as well. He averaged 29.0 points per game and 9.0 assists while shooting 64.3 percent from the field.
The Bucks are massive favorites in this contest, with the spread set at -10.5. Milwaukee will be relevantly healthy for this connect, but they will face a depleted Mavericks team who just lost arguably their best player to the season, Kyrie Irving.
Irving tore his ACL in his left knee on Monday night against the Kings.
Nonetheless, the Bucks will look to take advantage of them on Wednesday night.
The Bucks will look for their 21st home win of the season.
