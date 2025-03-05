NBA Insider Reveals Impact Kyle Kuzma Has Had on Bucks' Recent Surge
The Milwaukee Bucks made the bold decision to trade away Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma. They wanted someone younger who could still add something this season.
Middleton clearly is not someone who is going to be the same player he once was. His scoring totals were the lowest since his second season in the NBA.
Adding Kuzma gives the Bucks some size at the wing spot, which helps them offensively and defensively. He is also a guy who can put the ball in the hoop at a high clip at any point.
With Kuzma, they think that they have a shot to win the NBA title this year. They just have to be healthier than they were a year ago in the playoffs.
One NBA insider thinks that he's had an even bigger impact on the Bucks than people think. His impact is going beyond the stats for the Bucks.
Jamal Collier of ESPN believes that what Kuzma has done for the bench is going unnoticed. He also believes that the youth that he adds to the team is something that they desperately need.
Kuzma is playing the most minutes per game since the 2022-23 season, logging 34.2 minutes per game with the Bucks. His ability to lead the bench unit with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard resting is valuable for them as well.
What Kuzma has been able to do in a short time is exactly what they were hoping for when they traded for him. Milwaukee was hoping that Kuzma would start playing better now that he actually has a shot to play in the playoffs.
The Bucks are now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings because they hold the tiebreaker over the Pacers. They have won seven of their last eight games.
It's clear that Kuzma is feeling more comfortable with his new team. That has led to the team playing some of its best basketball of the entire season.
Since coming to Milwaukee, Kuzma is averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
