Bucks Sign Former Spurs Guard, Convert Ryan Rollins Contract
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a signing, landing guard Jamaree Bouyea on a two-way NBA deal. In addition, Milwaukee has converted guard Ryan Rollins' contract to a standard NBA deal.
NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news on social media.
"The Bucks are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea on a two-way NBA deal, sources said. Bouyea has played 14 NBA games in parts of the last two seasons, and averaged 20 points for the Austin Spurs in G League this year."
Bouyea attended college at San Francisco and went undrafted in 2022. The guard latched on with the Miami Heat and he then joined the Washington Wizards for a short time.
The guard eventually made his way over to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way deal but was waived shortly after. In March 2024, Bouyea landed with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal but went back and forth being on the team.
The guard has played in 14 career games within the NBA, averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Bouyea isn't likely to see much playing time for the Bucks but he does fill the two-way spot that is now gone with the team converting Rollins into a full-time NBA player.
Rollins has served the Bucks well this season, averaging 10.4 points and shooting 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line in eight starts. The guard has given Milwaukee a nice boost and they have rewarded him with this deal for the remainder of the year.
If anything, Rollins will be able to help this team in terms of depth as they enter into the stretch run of the year. Older players will need more rest as the postseason gets closer so Rollins could see some playing time, especially if any games are blowouts.
Milwaukee currently holds a record of 34-25 on the season and they sit in the No. 4 spot within the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks have been on a roll of late, winning seven of their past 10 games overall.
