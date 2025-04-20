Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Suffered Apparent Injury in Game 1
The Milwaukee Bucks' 2025 playoff run didn't quite turn out the way anyone would have hoped. Milwaukee was blown off the court in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, falling down 0-1 in the best-of-seven series.
But to add insult to injury, forward Kyle Kuzma may have suffered an injury. After the game, Kuzma had a wrap on his thumb.
The veteran forward mentioned that he didn't know when the injury occurred, but that he thinks it happened in the first quarter. Kuzma also said that he would likely need to get it fully checked before playing in Game 2 next week.
The injury could be a reason for his poor performance in the game. Kuzma didn't score a single point. Kuzma went 0-of-5 shooting from the field (0-of-2 shooting from distance) and 0-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, zero rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, zero blocks.
It was a game to forget for the forward, and he took a lot of the blame for the loss. Over 33 regular season games with the Bucks, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.5 steals. The forward was a key contributor down the stretch, helping Milwaukee earn the No. 5 seed.
Milwaukee couldn't muster up much of anything against the Pacers' defense, leading to the blowout loss. Head coach Doc Rivers called out the team for their offense, calling it awful.
"I thought our offense was awful. I thought our offense contributed to our defense as anything. We just didn't play the way we've played during this stretch offensively. And I thought we had a lot of missed shot, which allowed them to have a lot of break outs."
Milwaukee could be getting star guard Damian Lillard back for Game 2, which would help the offense. However, the Bucks can't rely on Lillard to save them, and it will take a total team effort to get back in this series.
