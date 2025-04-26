Giannis Antetokounmpo Playoff Record Proves Bucks Can Bounce Back
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a much-needed win on Friday to grab their first win of the series. While the Bucks are still down in the series, trailing 2-1, Friday's game has given them reason for hope.
The Bucks' first two games were not pretty; however, the play of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been nothing short of spectacular.
Although he's been great throughout the first three games, Milwaukee has even more reason to believe that his play will be enough to carry the load, at least for this series.
Antetokounmpo has been great, so much so that he's made playoff history through the first three games.
The Greek Freak is the first player in NBA history to open a postseason with three straight games of 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 60 percent field goal shooting.
The two-time MVP has been great all season long, and the postseason has been no different. Game 3 was not an expectation as he recorded 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action.
The Bucks looked a lot more like themselves and the team we saw down the stretch in the regular season. The help that he received from his supporting cast went a long way for the Bucks, especially the play of guard Gary Trent Jr. He tied Antetokounmpo for a game-high 37 points while shooting 11-of-16 from the field, three rebounds, and was huge on defense with four steals.
Antetokounmpo loved the help he received from the veteran guard and echoed that when speaking to reporters after the game.
“You always want to have players that they’re gonna go out there and go compete,” Antetokounmpo said. “And obviously, when you play defense, you get energy. When you see the ball go in, then you shoot more and he was hot. I’ve been with the Bucks for a long time. I’ve never seen a guy make nine 3s in a playoff game.
“I’m very, very happy for him, but be humble in victory. Be humble in victory. Be humble in victory. We have a lot of games ahead of us. He definitely helped the team get this one tonight, but we have another one in two days.”
The Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 on Sunday.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Points to Major 'Difference' Bucks Need to Focus on For Series Win
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors to East Rival Heat Up During Playoffs
Nuggets’ Michael Malone Firing Has Instant Impact on Doc Rivers’ Bucks Future
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.