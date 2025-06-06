Giannis Antetokounmpo Reminiscing on Bucks 2021 Title Could be Good News
The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton on their plate this summer, as a grueling and challenging offseason could be on the horizon.
Milwaukee may not be dominating headlines year in and year out, but that will be the case this season, with the future of their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, hanging in the balance.
The Bucks superstar has yet to decide whether or not he wants to stay in Milwaukee, after reports surfaced that he is ‘open-minded’ to a trade. In the meantime, many are speculating on a potential trade of Antetokounmpo.
While many pundits and experts are doing just that, that appears to be far from Antetokounmpo’s mind. With the NBA Finals set to begin, Antetokounmpo reminisced about his special memory from the 2021 NBA Finals.
“Goosebumps,” said Antetokounmpo.
The Greek Freak may have only been to one NBA Finals, but it was one to remember. The 30-year-old was spectacular in the 2021 NBA Finals. Not only did he lead his team to the title, their first since 1971, but he won Finals MVP.
Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points per game, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field in 39.8 minutes of action. The nine-time All-Star was spectacular, and expectations were that he would lead Milwaukee to many more titles. However, that has not been the case.
Since that title, the Bucks have failed to reach the conference finals and have advanced as far as the second round in that span. The Bucks don’t sit in a great position as things stand. They have very few to no assets in order to build a contender around Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks are stuck in a rut, and the only way they could get out of it, realistically, is to trade Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is the only real asset they possess, which is why some urge the franchise to pull the trigger and start over.
There will be a ton of questions as we approach the offseason, and many will surround the Greek Freak.
