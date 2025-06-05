Bucks Forward Makes Big Announcement Ahead of Crucial Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks are staring down a pivotal offseason. One of the biggest questions looming over the franchise is the future of their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Whether or not he remains committed beyond this summer will shape everything the Bucks do moving forward.
While Antetokounmpo will dominate the headlines, he’s not the only Bucks player with things up in the air. Forward A.J. Green also has some decisions and developments ahead as the team begins sorting out its roster for next season.
Green announced that he will be hosting a basketball camp in his home state of Iowa this summer.
The former Northern Iowa star announced earlier this month that he will be hosting his second annual two-day shooting clinic for middle and high school-aged kids in his hometown of Cedar Falls.
Green made his name at Northern Iowa as he was named a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year during his four seasons with the Panthers. The 25-year-old was a standout, yet he didn’t attract a ton of attention when it came to the 2022 NBA Draft.
Green went undrafted and ended up signing a two-way contract with the Bucks. He joined the Bucks' NBA Summer League roster. After the 2022-23 season, Green signed a standard contract with the Bucks worth $6.3 million over three years.
The former undrafted forward has spent his entire career with the Bucks. In his three-year career, Green averages 5.8 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range in 164 games and eight starts.
This past season was Green’s best. In a career-high 73 games with seven starts, he averaged 7.4 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three in 22.7 minutes of action.
Green is set to take the next step next season, and the Bucks may expect a ton out of him depending on how the offseason pans out.
