Giannis Antetokounmpo Savagely Trolls Khris Middleton After Bucks Win Over 76ers
On a four-game win streak and currently sitting at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, things can afford to be a little light-hearted in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room. They can at least remain this way for the moment.
Milwaukee is now 24-17 thanks to a 123-109 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite a 37-point, seven assists, and six rebound outbursts from Tyrese Maxey, there was not much else offensively that the Bucks defense had to take care of.
It was business as usual for Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points and 15 rebounds, but the two-time MVP also dropped six dimes and zero turnovers on Sunday.
He also dropped a hilarious dig on his longtime teammate Khris Middleton
Postgame, a reporter tried to ask Antetokounmpo about his co-star in Milwaukee.
" I know he doesn't run as fast as he used to or jump as high as he used to, but it feels like when he's out on the floor..."
Giannis candidly interrupted the reporter saying, "Khris never jumped high."
The reporter brought the conversation back to Middleton pointing out how the pace of the game is different when he's on the floor. Antetokounmpo had another comedic reply.
"We have to, we have to it's like overcompensating because he moves like a turtle," he said to the chuckle of the reporter, "and we have to move faster for him, you know?"
The jovial Antetokounmpo kept the savage comments coming for Middleton.
"Defensively and offensively it's just a habit we formed as a team. We know Khris is not gonna move as fast. You know when he is trying to move fast he's a little bit faster than a turtle.
"So we just have to, you know, kind of do the extra work for him. Khris knows"
A different reporter wondered if this is the behind-the-camera relationship as well for the Milwaukee stars.
"Do you give Khris as hard of a time to his face?" Giannis responded, "Of course. He gives me a harder time."
Middleton had 13 points, eight assists, and five boards despite his reported turtle-like speed. Damian Lillard had a productive 25-point, five-rebound, and four-assist night on a team-high 40 minutes of play.
