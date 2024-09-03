LOOK: Guests Share Photos from Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece Wedding
MILWAUKEE — Guests at the Sept. 1 Greece wedding of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger are sharing photos of the weekend celebration in social media posts.
Among the 200 or so reported attendees were NBA stars LeBron James, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis' best man and Bucks teammate Khris Middleton, plus Greece national team coach Vassilis Spanoulis, as well as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The three-day event featured a white dress party on Friday, a Nigerian-themed party on Saturday, and Sunday's nuptials at the Costa Novarino resort in Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese region.
Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been a couple since 2014. They have three children: a son Liam, born in February 2020; a son Maverick, born in August 2021; and a daughter Eva, born in September 2023.
According to Proto Thema newspaper, Giannis wanted a private ceremony without media coverage. No wedding photos have yet been released.
But here are some of the photos that have made their way to various social media platforms.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- GIANNIS MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND IN GREECE: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger were married Sunday in Greece. CLICK HERE
- GIANNIS REPORTEDLY MARRYING LONGTIME PARTNER THIS WEEKEND IN GREECE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger are reportedly having a (not so) secret wedding this weekend in Greece. Expected guests include LeBron James. Serena Williams, and Kylian Mbappé. CLICK HERE
- GIANNIS COVETS BRON-CURRY-KD AUTOGRAPH CARD: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared ready to spend six figures for an autographed sports trading card featuring U.S. Olympic teammates LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. CLICK HERE
- BUCKS ROOKIE AJ JOHNSON GETS SUMMER SCHOOLING WITH KD, HOLMGREN: Milwaukee Bucks rookie AJ Johnson, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been scrimmaging with NBA veterans ahead of next month's training camp. CLICK HERE