How Damian Lillard Injury Impacts Giannis Antetokounmpo Future With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks may have just seen their title window close. With Damian Lillard out indefinitely, they no longer have two All-Star players who can carry the team offensively.
Blood clots have robbed Lillard of playing for the rest of the regular season. While the Bucks are holding out hope that he can return at some point this season, it likely wouldn't happen until the playoffs.
If he doesn't return at all, the Bucks become a much easier first-round opponent to play. In fact, all of the other teams in the East would love to match up with them.
There is a very real chance that the Bucks get bounced in the first round without Lillard in the lineup. If that happens, what does that mean for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the team?
Antetokounmpo has been very vocal that he wants to be in Milwaukee as long as they are a contending team. They might not be that contending team anymore.
Lillard is 34 years old. How much longer will he be able to play at an All-Star level? Brook Lopez is a free agent at the end of the season and is also 36.
Quite frankly, the same core that the Bucks have had over the last few years, that they thought could contend for a title, is in flux once the season ends. It becomes harder for them to be considered a true contender with the rest of the Eastern Conference getting better.
Even though Antetokounmpo signed a contract extension that ties him to the Bucks through the 2027-28 season, he could ask for a trade if he doesn't think the Bucks can win a title in his prime.
Antetokounmpo is in his prime right now. He needs to win titles now while he can.
It would be surprising if Antetokounmpo wanted out after this season, but the jury is out after next year. If they don't make a deep run in the playoffs next year, Milwaukee might have a problem.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and six assists per game.
