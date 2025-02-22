How Many Points Did Khris Middleton Score in Wizards Debut vs Bucks?
The Milwaukee Bucks came out with a win on Friday night over their conference rivals, the Washington Wizards.
The Bucks swept the Wizards in the season series this season, 3-0. Friday's game was a lot closer than many expected, as the Bucks only came out on top by three points, 104-101.
Although the Wizards have been the worst team in the league this season, this game meant something extra as it was the first time many players on the Bucks faced former Milwaukee star forward and champion Khris Middleton.
Middleton faced off against his former team for the first time in over a decade. The 33-year-old did solid against his former team, tallying 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
It was Middleton's first game in a Wizards uniform after being dealt to Washington prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
Middleton faced off against the team with which he had spent the last 11 and a half seasons. After he had come off the bench in each of his final 11 games with Milwaukee, Middleton moved right into the starting five for Washington, replacing Carlton Carrington.
The veteran forward played 25 minutes in the loss.
The Wizards have nothing to play for this season as they sit on the worst record in the league at 9-46. They have lost five games in a row and have lost 21 of their last 24 games.
That includes a stretch where they lost 16 games in a row. Things are not great in Washington, and Middleton is right in the thick of things.
The Bucks traded their long-time forward along with guard AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap in exchange for forwards Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin and a 2025 second-round pick.
The Bucks needed to get younger and more versatile at the forward position, and moving on from Middleton was the only realistic option.
Middleton was a staple for the Bucks and Milwaukee community. In his tenure, he averaged 17.1 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three in 735 games and 31.3 minutes of action.
Middleton was traded to Milwaukee in the summer of 2013 after he spent only one season with the Detroit Pistons.
He earned three All-Star appearances and played a massive role for the team during their 2021 title run.
