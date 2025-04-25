'I know the F--ing Deal,' Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks Game 3 Plan
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough spot, to put it lightly.
After coming into the postseason with high hopes, the Bucks are now down 0-2 against their rivals, the Indiana Pacers. And at no point did Milwaukee seem like they were going to win,
Needless to say, Game 3 is going to be make-or-break for the Bucks, and star Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be fully aware of that.
“My mindset right now is Game 3,” Antetokounmpo said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I know the f—ing deal, man. I know the deal. I know what I gotta do.”
Looking at the first two games, Giannis has more than proved that he knows what to do. In Game 1, the Greek Freak put up 36 points, 12 total rebounds, one assists, two blocks, and one steal. In Game 2, he recorded 34 points, 18 total rebounds, seven assists, and one block.
It's clear that Antetokounmpo "knows the deal" and can get his part of the job done. What remains to be seen is if the rest of the team can do the same.
The rest of Milwaukee's roster has not been close to matching the quality of play coming from Antetokounmpo. While it's a tall order to ask everyone to match his output, a majority haven't even come close to matching half.
In Game 1, the starting five scored a total of 14 points. Of those four, guard Taurean Prince didn't score any points, and forward Kyle Kuzma didn't record a single stat in 22 minutes. That should not be happening at a professional level.
Game 2 was marginally better, with point guard Damian Lillard returning after more than a month to put up 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while forward Bobby Portis Jr. impressed off the bench with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist.
It's clear that we're seeing improvement from the team and this will likely continue into Game 3, but the Bucks will have to improve a lot faster if they want to defeat a fast and deadly Pacers team.
