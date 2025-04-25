Bucks Notes: Injury Report For Game 3, Doc Rivers Considering Massive Change, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough spot after losing the first two games against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Now, they head home to Milwaukee hoping to garner some momentum their way.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3 of the series.
Bucks Reveal Injury Report For Game 3 vs Pacers
In order for the Bucks to stage an unbelievable comeback, they will need every player operating at full force and not just leaving Giannis Antetokounpo to carry the weight of the team on his shoulders. Fortunately, it looks like that is exactly what will happen.
In the most recent Milwaukee injury report, only one player is listed as questionable: rookie Tyler Smith. That means everyone else should be ready to go, including star point guard Damian Lillard.
Bucks HC Doc Rivers Considering Major Changes After Falling 0-2 to Pacers
Needless to say, 0-2 is not a position anyone wants to be in during a series, especially when your opponents are as skilled as the Pacers. Fortunately, head coach Doc Rivers is already considering some major changes ahead of the game.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Breaks Silence on Pacers Rivalry
Part of what makes this series so compelling is the real-life rivalry between the Bucks and the Pacers with members of both teams acknowledging their resentment. However, it doesn't seem that Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo feels the same way.
In a recent interview, Giannis admitted to not hating any specific individual, instead wanting to focus more on being comptetitive since he likes to always operate at the highest level possible.
Antetokounmpo has seemingly succeeded at that, recording double-doubles in each game with 30+ points.
