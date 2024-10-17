Bucks Injury Report: Dallas All-Star to Sit Out vs Milwaukee, Others Questionable
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealt a dose of injury luck ahead of their preseason bout against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Sources inform NBA insider Marc Stein that Doncic will miss out on his Mavericks' (entirely pointless) final exhibition game of the year. Doncic has suited up for just one practice after incurring a left calf contusion on September 29 during a pickup game.
According to ESPN's NBA Injury Status report, Mavericks combo guard Dante Exum underwent right wrist surgery on October 8, and is expected to be out until January 20. That must be a massive disappointment for a former lottery pick who had salvaged his value for a Finals-bound Dallas squad in 2023-24, serving as a critical point-of-attack defender off the bench.
All-Star Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was rested during the Mavericks' preseason bout with the L.A. Clippers, and is officially listed as day-to-day. Mavericks small forward Kessler Edwards and power forward Maxi Kleber both missed the fun on Monday, too, due to ankle injuries. Both are also considered day-to-day. Only Exum and Doncic have been ruled out of the Bucks-Mavericks bout.
This article will be updated...
