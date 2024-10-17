Bucks Zone

Bucks Injury Report: Dallas All-Star to Sit Out vs Milwaukee, Others Questionable

The Bucks could catch a major health break on Thursday.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealt a dose of injury luck ahead of their preseason bout against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Sources inform NBA insider Marc Stein that Doncic will miss out on his Mavericks' (entirely pointless) final exhibition game of the year. Doncic has suited up for just one practice after incurring a left calf contusion on September 29 during a pickup game.

According to ESPN's NBA Injury Status report, Mavericks combo guard Dante Exum underwent right wrist surgery on October 8, and is expected to be out until January 20. That must be a massive disappointment for a former lottery pick who had salvaged his value for a Finals-bound Dallas squad in 2023-24, serving as a critical point-of-attack defender off the bench.

All-Star Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was rested during the Mavericks' preseason bout with the L.A. Clippers, and is officially listed as day-to-day. Mavericks small forward Kessler Edwards and power forward Maxi Kleber both missed the fun on Monday, too, due to ankle injuries. Both are also considered day-to-day. Only Exum and Doncic have been ruled out of the Bucks-Mavericks bout.

This article will be updated...

More Bucks: Milwaukee All-Star Reveals Problems Milwaukee Saw During Disappointing 2023-24 Season

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Home/News