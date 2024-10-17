Bucks All-Star Reveals Problems Milwaukee Saw During Disappointing 2023-24 Season
The 2023-24 NBA season was a down year for the Milwaukee Bucks. They were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, leading to speculation that big changes may be coming.
However, the team did suffer a few key injuries to their star players and it clearly changed the outcome of the series. Milwaukee will enter this year looking for some redemption and they are out to prove they belong among the NBA elites.
They still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to lead the charge, giving them some relevance among Eastern Conference teams. But even with those two stars, Milwaukee did underperform during the season.
But entering year two of the duo, the Bucks are hopeful for a better go this time around. Star forward Khris Middleton opened up about the failed first season with the duo.
“I think last year we ran into problems with guys who were trying to run to the same spot because that’s what they’re used to and accustomed to. And that happens. It’s natural. It’s human tendency. This year, we have to get in the habit of knowing no matter what, we have to have these five spots filled so that everything works organically around us and guys have room to operate and do what they need to do.”
Having more time to work together should help Milwaukee on and off the court. They have built up more team chemistry and it should allow them to perform better on the floor.
Having all the talent that Milwaukee does, they can truly compete for a title. But it won't be easy as they will have to deal with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and others in the East.
Milwaukee can match up with these teams but will need to come together. The team also fired their head coach halfway through the season last year before Doc Rivers took over.
Now, they have had an entire summer with Rivers and are familiar with his schemes and systems. The goal is simple for Milwaukee, win another NBA title. Rivers has done it before and will aim to win it with Milwaukee this season.
They have quality role players around their two stars, giving them strong depth across the roster. But the biggest aspect of the Bucks season will be the health of their players.
