Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Status Revealed
Will Milwaukee Bucks All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton suit up against the reigning champion Boston Celtics for a national TV clash on Friday night?
According to the NBA's latest injury report, ahead of the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tilt, yes. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a right patella tendinopathy of late, while Middleton will play his first game of the year, having now recovered from a pair of offseason ankle surgeries.
Not only will both Antetokunmpo and Middleton be back, but the dynamic duo will be playing with Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard for just their ninth game together under new head coach Doc Rivers.
During a conversation with The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Middleton explained how he was handling his impending season debut.
"I’m feeling great," Middleton said. "Excited to finally be playing again. Don’t know what to expect, but like I said, I’m excited. Just happy to be back on the floor again, playing with my guys."
When asked about how he was dealing with the prospect facing the Celtics, who at 18-4 are just behind the mighty 20-3 Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's best record, Middleton was candid.
"I mean, it is what it is," Middleton allowed. "I think it will be a big game, a fun game. One of the top teams in the East, the reigning champs, can’t disrespect them in that regard. But it will be a good game for us, hopefully. We need to get back on the winning trail again. Hopefully, I can help a little bit with that, but I’m excited about it."
Middleton was mum on exactly how minutes he would be allocated. This is a critical concern, given that reserve small forward Taurean Prince is playing through a non-COVID-19 illness.
"Not sure," Middleton said of his time expectation. "I think, still to be determined. But I’m going to take it step-by-step. I’m just happy to be back out there, and I want to stay on the court, so whatever they have planned for me, I’m going to be ready for."
AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and rookie big man Tyler Smith are all on assignment with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Boston will be without starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who is being strategically rested to manage his left posterior tibialis tendon surgery. All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Porzingis' primary backup, former five-time All-Star big Al Horford (left big toe sprain), will suit up.
