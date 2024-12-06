Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Land on Injury Report Ahead of Bucks vs Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready to take on the Boston Celtics later today and they could be doing so without a few of their key players. Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both have landed on the injury report ahead of the game.
Both players are listed as probable for the contest against Boston. Middleton is expected to make his season debut in this game after missing the first part of the season.
In addition to the two stars, forward MarJon Beauchamp and Taurean Prince are listed as questionable for this game. Losing Prince could hurt as the team goes up against the wing-heavy Celtics.
Getting Middleton back for this game should be massive for the Bucks. His presence on both ends of the floor will be big and could provide the Bucks an extra boost against the defending champions.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers explained the frustration level of Middleton throughout the entire process.
"Anybody who wants to play, and Khris is one of those [guys], they're frustrated," Rivers said. "That's mentally challenging. You see your team playing, and although we're playing well right now, I imagine when we were really struggling and he wasn't playing, that had to be really hard for him. You want to help your team, and he knows he can."
While the Bucks have turned things around from a poor start to the year, getting Middleton back into the rotation could change everything. This team was built around him giving them another scoring wing so his return will be a welcomed sight.
The veteran may be on a minutes restriction due to his return from injury but Rivers hasn't specified anything. Milwaukee may be careful to ease him back into everything to avoid any re-injury or to see how he fits into everything.
It seems that the appearance of both Middleton and Antetokounmpo on the injury report is merely a precaution from the team. Both players are likely to suit up as Milwaukee goes up against the Celtics for the third time this season.
Boston has won the first two matchups so the Bucks will be looking to redeem themselves. With their star forward back, they have a much better chance of making it happen.
