Is Damian Lillard Playing? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies and will play their 47th game of the 2024-25 campaign.
More Bucks: Bucks Reportedly Remain 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Bulls Star Zach LaVine
In this non-conference matchup, the Bucks will host the Grizzlies for the first and only time this season.
The Bucks and Grizzlies will play their second and final matchup with each other this season. The Grizzlies came out on top earlier in the year, 121-99 in late October.
The Bucks will look to get revenge on the Grizzlies, and luckily, they will have their superstar guard, Damian Lillard.
Lillard, who was listed as probable due to a groin injury, has been upgraded to available.
Lillard was listed on the Bucks' injury report with left groin soreness but is will be on the court against Memphis.
The superstar guard is coming off a decent showing in Friday's blowout loss to the Spurs, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a block.
The 34-year-old will play in his 40th game of the season.
In the season, Lillard has been spectacular for the Bucks. He is averaging 25.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45 percent from three and 38.3 percent from three in 36.4 minutes of action.
The superstar guard hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 26, and in 14 appearances in January, he has averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.
The Bucks will be healthy for this contest as they look to shake off this mini-skid they've been on.
Milwaukee will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bucks face Memphis.
Milwaukee will search for their 27th win on the season and their 18th in front of their home crowd.
The Grizzlies have gone 12-11 away from home and their 33rd win of the season.
The Bucks score 114.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the Grizzlies' 115.7. The Grizzlies average 11.1 more points per game (123.2) than the Bucks give up (112.1).
Lillard in the lineup will do wonders for the Bucks as it typically does.
The Bucks have not been playing good basketball. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 2-3 in their last five games.
Milwaukee will have their hands full tonight.
More Bucks: Bucks Pursuit of All-Star Reportedly Hinges on Another Blockbuster Deal Being Made
Bucks Have Reportedly Talked With Heat About Jimmy Butler in Past Week
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI