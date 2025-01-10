Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Magic? Full Bucks Injury Report Released
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Orlando Magic today and will try to build upon the year that they've put together. Milwaukee started the season off very slow, only to pull themselves back up toward the top of the Eastern Conference.
This game against the Magic could be a potential playoff matchup so the Bucks will want to put their best foot forward. Heading into the game, the Bucks did have a few players listed on the injury report.
This includes star point guard Damian Lillard, who was listed as probable on the initial report. While Lillard was listed as probable, he was updated to available and will play in this game.
Additionally, both Giannis and Khris Middleton were listed as probable for the game as well. Milwaukee should have a fully healthy star rotation for this important game with the Magic.
Prior to their last game, the Bucks made the tough decision to move Middleton to the bench. It seemed to work as Milwaukee was able to get a convincing win.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reflected on the decision to move the veteran to the bench. Rivers cited the health of Middleton not being exactly where it needs to be for him to be consistent.
"It's just not improving to the place he wants it or we want it, so we just got to monitor," Rivers said about Middleton's health. "We're cutting his minutes back a little bit and just trying to make sure he gets through this."
Lillard even noted that he believes the Bucks can be stronger with Middleton coming off the bench to lead the second unit.
"I think it just makes us an even stronger team. Khris coming off of surgery and missing some time, we had to get settled a certain way," point guard Damian Lillard said.
All in all, Milwaukee needs to start putting together more consistent efforts when it comes to their time on the floor. They have the tools to be very successful but need to showcase it night in and night out.
