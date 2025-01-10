Paolo Banchero Injury Status For Bucks vs Magic
Orlando Magic All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero is angling to make his first return to the floor in two months soon.
But will he be back in time to make the Milwaukee Bucks' lives hell on Friday night, when his Magic host Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.?
Per the latest league injury report, Banchero is currently listed as questionable to suit up as he recuperates from a lingering oblique injury.
Despite being absent since November, Banchero is currently fourth among all players in Eastern Conference frontcourt fan voting, with 788,502 votes in his favor. Only three frontcourt players will make the cut, and third-place New York Knicks four-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns' 1,872,228 fan votes give him a comfortable cushion over Banchero so far.
It's also worth noting, too, that All-Star starter voting is divided between fan votes (which are weighted for 50 percent of the votes), journalist votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent). Banchero hasn't played enough games as of this writing to be considered as an All-Star reserve, the honor voted upon by head coaches.
Four critical Magic players, however, have already been ruled out for the contest. Starting small forward Franz Wagner, who had looked like he was putting together an All-Star season of his own before suffering a torn right oblique himself, remains out.
All-Defensive Team starting Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a low back strain. kup center Mortiz Wagner, who had been in the midst of his best individual year ever, is done for the season with a left torn ACL.
BacBench shooting guard Gary Harris is sidelined with a strained left hamstring.
In less essential player news, two-way guard Mac McClung is with Orlando's NBAGL squad putting in some reps.
This story will be updated...