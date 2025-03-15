Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Pacers? Bucks Release Full Injury Report
The Eastern Conference is starting to tighten up in the standings. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are tied for the fourth spot in the East, and the Pistons are just a game behind them for that spot.
That means that every game down the stretch is critical. Getting that fourth spot is important to all three teams so that they are able to get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Milwaukee lost a game to the Pacers just a few days ago, thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's heroics. That loss is what put the Bucks in a tie with them for the fourth spot.
The Bucks are hoping to be able to avenge that loss on Saturday night because, this time, they face the Pacers at home. Unfortunately, they have their star point guard on the injury report.
Damian Lillard is once again on the injury report ahead of this matchup against the Pacers, just as he was a few days ago. He is listed as probable with right groin soreness and will play.
Lillard didn't have his best game against the Pacers on Tuesday, shooting just 4-14 from the field. He has to be better for the Bucks in all of the games they play if Milwaukee wants to win games.
Milwaukee has lost three of their last four games, but they got a big win against the Lakers the last time they played. They have confidence coming into this matchup.
Milwaukee made moves at the trade deadline because they thought that those moves would give them a chance to win an NBA championship. The acquisitions of Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. give them more firepower offensively.
That offensive firepower is something that makes the Bucks dangerous, no matter who they play. Milwaukee just has to stay healthy.
Keeping both Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy when the playoffs get here is very important, considering neither of them were healthy for the first-round series against the Pacers.
This season, Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.
