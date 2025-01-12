Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Final Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks for their 37th game of the 2024-25 campaign.
The Bucks have played great basketball as of late, winning their last three games in a row. Milwaukee will look to continue their winning ways, but it won't be easy as they'll face one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but also the league.
While that is the case, the Bucks will have their superstar forward on the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, who was ruled as probable prior to Sunday's match, has been upgraded to active.
Antetokounmpo will suit up on Sunday despite continuing to deal with left knee tendinopathy. Considering the superstar forward has played in Milwaukee's last six contests and is averaging 35.3 minutes over that span, his injury designation seemed to be simply a precaution.
The last time we saw Antetokounmpo on the court, he was spectacular. On Friday night, he erupted for 41 points on 19-for-29 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals across 37 minutes of action against the Orlando Magic.
It was his best scoring outing since Nov. 30, when he scored 42 points against the lowly Washington Wizards. The 30-year-old superstar has reeled off six straight double-doubles since returning from a four-game absence due to back spasms and an illness, giving him 26 on the season in 30 appearances.
Antetokounmpo has struggled mightly from the free throw line as of late, managing a 45.7 percent mark from there in his last six games.
Antetokounmpo has been a top MVP candidate this season, averaging 31.7 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals whole, shooting 60 percent from the field in 30 games and 35.0 minutes.
The 30-year-old superstar will look to continue his dominant ways on Sunday, and his team will need everything and then some to come away with their 21st win of the season.
The Bucks are road underdogs in this match, with the spread set at +4.5.
The Bucks are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.
Milwaukee has started to pick up the pace recently.
In their last 10 games, they have recorded a 6-4 record, averaging 113.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.
