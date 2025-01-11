Bucks News: Doc Rivers Reveals Why Giannis, Dame Still Need to Build Trust
The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to figure out how to get everyone to play together. This season has seen a lot of up-and-down play from the team.
Right now, the Bucks are in the midst of a three-game winning streak after taking down the Orlando Magic 109-106. Their two superstars played well and led them in the effort.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Damian Lillard had 29 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals.
When those two players are playing their best, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA. That's what makes them think they can still compete for a title.
Head coach Doc Rivers still thinks the two superstars have to develop some trust between the two of them. Following the game against the Magic, he offered up some comments about that.
“We told 'em during a timeout it’s like please, if you get to the two-man game, you roll Giannis, either Dame’s gonna get a layup or you’re going to get a layup because they can’t guard both," Rivers said of his dynamic duo.
"It was good to see them do it," Rivers added. "Giannis gets a layup. And it builds trust. It builds trust between them two, it builds trust we draw up something and they do it. All that stuff is important for us.”
It's key for the Bucks to get the pick-and-roll game between Lillard and Antetokounmpo dialed in before the playoff push starts. If they get it right, it could be really hard to stop.
Milwaukee could look to make a move at the trade deadline to further fortify their starting lineup. They need someone else to rely on when one of those guys doesn't have it going.
To Rivers' point, the stars did develop some good chemistry in the game against the Magic. Now, he has to hope that both Lillard and Antetokounmpo stay healthy. They both missed four straight games because of injury and illness.
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
