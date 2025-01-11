Bucks Stars Weigh in on AJ Green Attempting First Dunk in NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks continue pushing ahead in the Eastern Conference as they currently sit in fourth place with a record of 20-3. The Bucks have won their previous three matchups, defeating the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and most recently the Orlando Magic.
Backup guard AJ Green has been going viral since the Bucks’ matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, January 8 after recording his first NBA career dunk since joining the league in 2022. Players and fans are debating whether or not the dunk was legit.
Milwaukee’s Taurean Prince hit green on a backdoor cut, where the 25-year-old found himself alone at rhe rim. Green went up with both hands, and scored the basket with the entire team up on their feet in excitement. It’s clear Green had been waiting on this moment.
Following the matchup, several Bucks stars were asked if the dunk was legit.
“That was not a dunk,” star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told the media. “He’s here – that was like fingernails. No. No. Like I was (gasps) I was like aw, c’mon AJ, this is your opportunity. But he’s gonna get it. He’s going to play a lot of years in the league, he’s going to get his dunk.”
“It was cool," Bobby Portis Jr. said. "As soon he got the back door cut I think our whole bench stood up because I actually texted that to the group about two months ago. This is like November. So it’s kind of cool for our guys to have great chemistry and cohesiveness together. We need that throughout a season where guys are all on the same page and fight for one another and cheering each other on. There’s nothing like it.”
“It’s not a dunk, man. I know he don’t have a career dunk yet. He’d done have a couple opportunities since we all saw that saw that stat. The first time he did a layup I texted him like man, you blew it. Tonight I could tell he tried to load up and do it but it didn’t count. He might have been a little tired because I think we was going up and down a little bit and those the tough ones when you’re a little winded and it’s like do I just lay it in or try to dunk. But I saw him load up off two feet but that didn’t count. I wouldn’t count that as dunk.”
Regardless of whether or not the record books will count the shot as a real dunk or not, the Bucks were all smiles on the bench for Green.
More on Bucks; Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs Knicks